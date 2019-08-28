Jessi Combs dead at 39 after crash trying to set new record in Alvord Desert

The Harney County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a scene of a fatal crash in the Alvord Desert about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon, around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Combs, of Long Beach, California, was identified as the sole fatality connected to the accident.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Combs was known for appearances on Discovery's "Mythbusters" and "Break Room" as well as "Overhaulin'" and "All Girls Garage" on Velocity.
Terry Madden, a member of Combs' team, penned an emotional Instagram tribute to Combs after news of her death broke. He wrote in part: "I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know."
