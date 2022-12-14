Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

'I'm heartbroken," DeGeneres wrote. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.

LOS ANGELES -- Ellen DeGeneres is "heartbroken" by the death of her former DJ and "Ellen DeGeneres Show" co-host Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the talk show host shared a photo of her and Boss hugging, writing a tribute to him in the caption.

"I'm heartbroken," DeGeneres wrote. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -- Weslie, Maddox and Zaia."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, left, and Ellen DeGeneres, June 20, 2019. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE

Boss' wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, issued a statement confirming her husband's death earlier on Wednesday, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she continued. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Holker added, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Stephen "tWitch" Boss in June 2019. Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Boss is known for his work on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he served as the talk show's DJ and co-host until it ended this year. He also teamed up with the comedian on "Ellen's Game of Games," which aired from 2017 to 2021.

He previously competed on season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," finishing as the runner-up, and returning to the show in following seasons as a featured all-star. He returned as a judge for season 17.

Boss and Holker, a fellow "SYTYCD" alum who competed in season 2 and returned as an all-star in subsequent seasons, married in 2013. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Dec. 10.

To mark their anniversary, Boss took to social media to share a photo of himself and Holker dancing at their wedding and showing off their wedding bands.

In addition to adopting Holker's daughter Weslie, from a previous relationship, Boss and Holker shared two children, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3.