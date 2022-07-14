twitter

Twitter back up after users report apparent massive outage

No details have been reported on the cause of the outage.
EMBED <>More Videos

Twitter hit by apparent outage

SAN FRANCISCO -- The social media website Twitter appeared to have been hit by a massive outage Thursday morning.

The website downdetector.com reported a massive spike in outages starting at around 8 a.m. Eastern Time. However, by 8:47 a.m., the social media site appeared to be operational again.

The video in this story is from a previous report

So far, no details have been reported on the cause of the outage that affected its website, app and Tweetdeck.

However, on Twitter's API status page, it read "All Systems Operational" throughout the morning.

Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter has been in the news recently over billionaire Elon Musk and his plans to back off his April agreement to buy the company.

On Tuesday, Twitter said it has sued Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

The chair of Twitter's board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery "to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations."
Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter said last month that it was making available to Musk a fire hose" of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

The company has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake. Musk is also alleging that Twitter broke the acquisition agreement when it fired two top managers and laid off a third of its talent-acquisition team.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
NC Lt. Governor Mark Robinson says he regrets abortion decision
TOP STORIES
NC hospital suspends ICU due to 'significant' nursing shortage
Man with first Monkeypox case in Durham County shares story
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
NC man rescued from grain silo
Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking
Show More
Masks make big return amid latest omicron subvariant
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
Downtown Raleigh sees increase in female owned businesses
2 injured in shooting near Rocky Mount convenience store
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
More TOP STORIES News