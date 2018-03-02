Two charged in string of Cumberland County business break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Two have been charged in a series of break-ins.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Several Hope Mills businesses along Legion Road are back open after thieves broke into them and stole cash and electronics.

"There's been six businesses hit on this road in the last week and a half," said John Cain, the owner of Cain's Auto Shop. "They left graffiti at places and here as well."

The suspects he is referring to are 18-year-old Bryson Santos and 17-year-old Taylor Kelly. The duo is accused of breaking into Cain's garage door window to enter the business. Once inside, the pair allegedly vandalized an ATM, stole several tool sets, flashlights and other items.



"They took the laptop I had set up and car keys that belonged to customers," Cain said.

Cain said the culprits leisurely poked around his business for four hours while the cameras were rolling. Records from the Cumberland County magistrate's office say the pair pawned most of the items. Cain was able to get some of his property back, said what he wasn't able to get back is a huge financial loss.

Just across the street from the auto shop, is Tara Herringdine's dance academy. Reports show the ransacked her business and shattered her front door to steal $100.

"When they came back, that was the scary part," said Herringdine. "The main reason is because we left at 9:15 p.m. and they broke in at 9:30 p.m. Now that they're caught, I feel like I can relax a bit."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the pair is facing numerous charges including larceny, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsbreak-inCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News