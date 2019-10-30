Two more calls mark six shooting incidents in 36 hours for Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shots were fired into a pair of cars in Durham in the latest troublesome events that mark six shooting incidents across a 36-hour span for the city.
There were no injuries in the latest round, a pair of shots fired calls from Tuesday night, but police are still concerned given the outbreak of activity.
Durham Police got a shots fired call from the VA Police at 11:37. Officers learned a woman's car was shot at as she turned onto Fulton Street when someone in another car opened fire. Five bullets hit her car as she drove away.
There is no suspect information or apparent motive in that shooting.
Eight minutes later at 11:45, another shots fired call came in from a man driving south on I-85. The man said a dark-colored car started shooting at his car from behind him. His car has 12 bullet holes in it.
The man exited the interstate on Avondale Road and called 911. He wasn't injured. It's not known if the car is the same one involved in two drive-by shootings from Monday night.
There's still no indication that any of the incidents are related. Police say they aren't getting a lot of information from people they've interviewed.
Monday night, three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while driving down the road, according to Durham police.
Minutes earlier, two men were shot while walking down Wabash Street.
Another shooting happened on Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the area of North Driver and East Main streets. Officers found one man dead. A fourth shooting occurred Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. near West Club Boulevard and Watts Street.
Anyone with information should call Investigator Cramer with the Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
