Two more workers assaulted at Central Prison in Raleigh, one day after assault on unit manager

Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two more Raleigh Central Prison employees were assaulted Wednesday, one day after a prison manager was assaulted.

The second assault happened Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the dining area.
Authorities said it happened after several inmates refused orders from staff. Two of the correctional officers who responded were both assaulted by one inmate who hit them with his fists.

The situation was brought under control by other staff.

The injured correctional officers were taken to outside medical for treatment and were released.

On Monday, authorities said Unit Manager Brent Soucier was assaulted by inmates Jaquan Lane and Andrew Ellis with a 'homemade' weapon. That assault happened in the housing area.
