Two Roosters Ice Cream opening new location in Cary summer 2024

The new location, marking the 6th one, will open in the Waverly Place Shopping Center.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Roosters Ice Cream is expanding to another part of Wake County.

The creamery posted a video on social media announcing its expansion.

It will open a new location in Cary's Waverly Place Shopping Center this summer.

It will be its sixth location.

The popular ice cream spot has three locations in Raleigh, one in Durham, and Wake Forest.