Four people in hospital after fight broke out at Cook Out in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Cook Out restaurant Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., police officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1201 New Bern Avenue.

When they got there, police say they found two women had been stabbed.

Police say the altercation started because of damage to a vehicle.

The two women who were stabbed were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to recover.

Police say the two other women involved later took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are also expected to recover.

31-year-old Diesha Mills was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.