Four people in hospital after fight broke out at Cook Out in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Cook Out restaurant Sunday morning.
At about 2:30 a.m., police officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1201 New Bern Avenue.
When they got there, police say they found two women had been stabbed.
Police say the altercation started because of damage to a vehicle.
The two women who were stabbed were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to recover.
Police say the two other women involved later took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are also expected to recover.
31-year-old Diesha Mills was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.