WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Four people in hospital after fight broke out at Cook Out in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Monday, March 4, 2024 10:38AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Cook Out restaurant Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., police officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1201 New Bern Avenue.

When they got there, police say they found two women had been stabbed.

Police say the altercation started because of damage to a vehicle.

The two women who were stabbed were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to recover.

Police say the two other women involved later took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are also expected to recover.

31-year-old Diesha Mills was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW