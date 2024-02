Two-year old boy hit and killed by car near Charlotte

MAIDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Maiden. That is about 45 minutes outside of Charlotte.

It happened Saturday night.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the boy was in the roadway when he was hit. They are working to figure out why the child was on the road.

The sheriff's office is consulting with the Catawba County Attorney's Office, but no charges have been filed in the case so far.