Runner tackles East Coast Greenway through 15 states

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Taking the road less traveled, an ultramarathon runner is on a mission to run more than 3,000 miles.
Shan Riggs is on a journey that he hopes will get others outside.
The East Coast Greenway connects more than 400 communities through active and healthy lifestyles, sustainable transportation, community engagement, tourism and more.
It offers a safe place for bicyclists, walkers and runners of all ages and abilities.
The Greenway connects 15 states for 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida and winds through Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.
Riggs is attempting to be the first to run the entire Greenway.
See more in the featured video above.
