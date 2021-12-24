'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility in North Carolina

By Amanda Watts and Kay Jones, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to NC prison medical facility

BUTNER, N.C. -- "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski has been moved to a federal medical center in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"Theodore John Kaczynski is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner," a statement from BOP says.

Kaczynski, 79, is serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail from 1978 to 1995.

Kaczynski had been held at Supermax in Florence, Colorado, before he was transferred to FMC Butner on December 14.

FMC Butner is a federal medical center for inmates, according to its website, though BOP said, "for safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the specific conditions of an inmate's confinement, to include medical information or reasons for transfer/redesignation."

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
butnerbombingprison
TOP STORIES
Man indicted for 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Number of U.S pediatric hospitalizations increases due to Omicron
Edgecombe County father shot and killed Christmas day identified
Surging inflation latest challenge to NC farmers
RDU travelers worry about possible flight cancellations and delays
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Show More
NC 3-year-old accidentally shoots self on Christmas Day
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
COVID-19 postpones next games for Duke, UNC
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC since mid-December
LATEST: First Night Raleigh to move completely outdoors
More TOP STORIES News