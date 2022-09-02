Alert Carolina warns UNC students of several break-ins at busy freshman dorm

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC is warning students about several break-ins and thefts that have happened at a busy dormitory.

Campus Police Department said students have reported several crimes taking place at the Hinton James Residence Hall located off Manning Drive. Hinton James is a dorm located on the southern section of campus. It houses predominantly first year students.

Investigators said they've had at least three reported crimes happen in the area over the last week.

Police said students need to be aware of the crimes and step up their vigilance, by doing things like locking their doors and not holding the lobby door open for people unless they're certain those people live at the dorm.

Another tip for students: consider buying a small personal safe or locker for your dorm room.