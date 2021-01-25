UNC Campus Y vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols, racial epithets; investigation underway

In a statement Monday, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson said the vandalism happened at the Campus Y sometime between Saturday and Sunday. They said a person unlawfully entered the building and defaced several offices, leaving behind anti-Semitic symbols and a racial epithet on a white board.
The break-in and vandalism were reported to UNC police, who with law enforcement partners, have identified a suspect and issued two arrest warrants.
UNC officials noted the Campus Y's long history as a home for promoting social justice on campus.
"Hateful vandalism is not acceptable anywhere on our campus, but this breach of an established organization that promotes equality and justice is particularly egregious," the school's statement read.
JUST IN: over the weekend someone went into Campus Y building on campus of @UNC and left anti Semitic symbols inside. A racial epithet was also found on a white board #abc11 pic.twitter.com/XSACLjf0Ec— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 25, 2021
If you have information regarding this incident, please contact UNC Police by calling 911.
UNC Chancellor: Campus must be environment 'free from anti-Semitism'
In 2019, a congressman sought a government investigation after an anti-Semitic song was performed by a Palestinian rapper at a "Conflict over Gaza" conference at the university.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.