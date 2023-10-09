UNC's baseball team took time out of training to help share and teach baseball to all types of special-needs athletes.

Diamond Heels team with Miracle League of Triangle to score some smiles

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC baseball knows a thing or two about winning.

"Baseball most of the time is serious for us," said pitcher Kyle Percival.

On Saturday morning, the Diamond Heels took a break from fall training. They teamed with the Miracle League of the Triangle to help share and teach baseball to all types of special-needs athletes.

"It gives you some perspective of how lucky we are," said pitcher Jake Knapp. "They have disabilities, but it doesn't stop them at all. They're all smiling."

Whether it was getting a hit at the plate, running the bases or coming up with a game plan on the mound, the UNC players were reminded how much fun baseball is supposed to be.

"Sometimes you get so caught up in the competition of baseball," said Knapp. "It's just a game, so just have fun with it."

The Diamond Heels will hold four open scrimmages beginning on Tuesday afternoon at the Bosh.