Education

UNC faculty council to hold emergency meeting over potential efforts to remove chancellor: Report

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Faculty Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday.

Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer learned that meeting may be over potential efforts to remove Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz from his position.

The N&O said Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency meeting because "she's concerned that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are moving to replace" him.

The meeting is Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

"He is a Tar Heel. He knows the system and if he is removed, we could wind up in a worse situation," Dr. Deborah Stroman told ABC11.

EMBED More News Videos

The N&O's Kate Murphy explains her reporting ahead of emergency meeting over potential efforts to remove UNC chancellor



Dr. Stroman has heard rumblings about the situation and students, faculty and staff are concerned going back to Silent Sam and the truthfulness of how that was handled, even though that was under the previous administration.

"And now here we are with this unfortunate situation with Nikole Hannah-Jones--so those are examples of people questioning whether or not he is indeed the right man for the job," Stroman said.

Guskiewicz was named the 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive officer of the United State's oldest public university in December 2019 to replace Carol Folt, who held the position since 2013.

Guskiewicz made his name as a neuroscientist and nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchapel hillunc
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Arrest made in killing of Moore County couple
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
Bear leaves tree at Raleigh hospital without incident
The Mac House shares recipe for Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese
Show More
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center
Some Johnston County parents, teacher disagree on critical race theory
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
Senate Dems say they reached $3.5 trillion budget agreement
More TOP STORIES News