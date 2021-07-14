UNC faculty council to hold emergency meeting over potential efforts to remove chancellor: Report

Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer learned that meeting may be over potential efforts to remove Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz from his position.
The N&O said Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency meeting because "she's concerned that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are moving to replace" him.
The meeting is Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
"He is a Tar Heel. He knows the system and if he is removed, we could wind up in a worse situation," Dr. Deborah Stroman told ABC11.
Dr. Stroman has heard rumblings about the situation and students, faculty and staff are concerned going back to Silent Sam and the truthfulness of how that was handled, even though that was under the previous administration.
"And now here we are with this unfortunate situation with Nikole Hannah-Jones--so those are examples of people questioning whether or not he is indeed the right man for the job," Stroman said.
Guskiewicz was named the 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive officer of the United State's oldest public university in December 2019 to replace Carol Folt, who held the position since 2013.
Guskiewicz made his name as a neuroscientist and nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions