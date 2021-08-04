COVID-19 vaccine

UNC faculty committee holds emergency meeting about COVID-19 protocols for fall

UNC faculty hold emergency meeting about COVID-19 protocols for fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC Faculty Executive Committee met for an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 safety for the fall semester.

Some who plan to attend virtually said they will "push for the authority for our campus to implement a vaccine mandate."

The meeting began at 3 p.m.

Neither the faculty or university have the power to implement a vaccine mandate. It would have to come from the Commission for Public Health.



Read a full breakdown of the University of North Carolina's current COVID protocols here.



