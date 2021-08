UNC faculty committee holds emergency meeting about COVID-19 protocols for fall

mandate would have to come from Commission for Public Health which mandates other vaccines like measles.

One option might be for an attestation not only for students but also staff and faculty. #abc11 #COVID19 @UNC — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 4, 2021

worth noting here from @UNC on this call: of 25,000 students who have attested to their vaccine status, 94% have been vaccinated #abc11 #COVID19 #CovidVaccine — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 4, 2021

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC Faculty Executive Committee met for an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 safety for the fall semester.Some who plan to attend virtually said they will "push for the authority for our campus to implement a vaccine mandate."The meeting began at 3 p.m.Neither the faculty or university have the power to implement a vaccine mandate. It would have to come from the Commission for Public Health.Read a full breakdown of the University of North Carolina's current COVID protocols here