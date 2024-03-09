Fans pumped for high-stakes Round 2 of UNC-Duke

The Tar Heels go for the sweep while the Blue Devils hope to exact a little revenge and tie their rival atop the ACC standings.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was the calm before the storm at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Round 2 of this storied Tobacco Road showdown where it is always a heated rivalry between No. 9 Duke and No. 7 North Carolina.

This time, the stakes are even higher than usual. Both teams are nationally ranked and both are trying to build a case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. First-place in the ACC regular season standings and a top seed in the ACC Tournament are also on the line. On top of all that, ESPN College Gameday is stopping in Durham and lines of tents are ready to go.

Both teams are 24-6 coming in. The Tar Heels lead the ACC with a 16-3 record but the Blue Devils are just a game back at 15-4. And it's Senior Day in Durham.

UNC notched a resounding 93-84 win against the Blue Devils last month in Chapel Hill, but Cameron Indoor Stadium is a different beast. ESPN analyst Jay Williams, who was also a Duke player and part of the 2001 national championship team said there is no substitute for playing in front of the Cameron Crazies.

"I always felt like being here and learning how to play when this place was at its most insane, there was nothing like it in college basketball because there's no other place that fans are gonna be smashed right on top of you, where you taking the ball out and they can touch you," Williams said.

The excitement isn't just building among Duke students but among rabid Duke fans from all across the country. ABC11 caught up with one superfan making the journey all the way from outside Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"It is a bucket list item for me," said Sean Vindhurst. He said he paid roughly $2,000 per ticket -- more than his flight and hotel.

Tip-off for UNC at Duke is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.