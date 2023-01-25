UNC Health doctor suing state over abortion pill access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A UNC Health doctor is suing the state in federal court over access to the abortion pill.

The lawsuit, filed by Doctor Amy Bryant, argues that there is "no medical reason for politicians to interfere or restrict access" to the drug.

North Carolina requires that a patient obtain the drug by a physician in a specially certified surgical facility. The state also requires state-mandated counseling 72 hours in advance.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Dr. Bryant says in part, "these burdensome restrictions on medication abortion force physicians to deal with unnecessary restrictions on patient care and on the healthcare system."

The fight over access to abortion services has come back to the fore front after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

North Carolina is one of the few states in the South where abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

That could change however depending on what the NC General Assembly does as they convene for their first work session.