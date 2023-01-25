State lawmakers return to work in Raleigh to discuss multiple issues

Some top issues this session include the state budget, abortion access, education, funding and redistricting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are returning for their first work day of the year.

The legislature has a lot to discuss and one topic includes potentially stripping Governor Roy Cooper of his veto power.

Republicans have the supermajority in the state senate and are one vote short in the house which could mean they could override a veto from Governor Cooper.

GOP leaders say they have a clear vision for the future

"Every job created in the private sector facilitated by conservative state policy makes an impact," Republican Senator Phil Berger said.

Other controversial topics from last year include expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and sports gambling.