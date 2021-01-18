UNC Health ready to administer 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be administered to people 65 and older across UNC Health's 15 vaccination clinics.
"I've been staying at home, so I look forward to being able to go out on the town a little bit," said Shelley Fields, who got the vaccine at the Friday Center at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday.
"I have grandchildren and I want to see them and I want to just be normal," said Linda Storm, who also got the vaccine at the Friday Center.
Vaccine supply is increasing, but that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing, experts warned.
"I think what you're seeing now is ramping up as we get more supply of vaccine from the state," said Dr. David Wohl, UNC Health infectious disease specialist. "We're able to get more of that vaccine into people's arms."
But Wohl said they still need a steady supply.
"We really need to have a steady stream, so that we know what we're getting and then we can tell people, 'This is when we're going to get another supply,'" Wohl said. "'This is how much we're going to get. This is how many slots we're opening up.' It just allows us to be more responsive and more consistent and right now, it's just been a little bit haphazard."
To make an appointment with UNC Health, go to www.yourshot.org.
Durham County will vaccinate people 65 and older starting Tuesday at the health department or Southern School of Energy and Sustainability.
You can call (919) 560-HELP to make an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To get on Wake County's wait list for an appointment, call (919) 250-1515 starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
You can also go to wakegov.com/vaccine to register.
To make an appointment in Cumberland County, call (910) 678-7657 or visit the county's website.
Wherever you hope to get vaccinated, you'll need to be patient because appointments book up fast.
"People, I know, are anxious, they want this to happen," Wohl said. "I think people will get vaccinated, I think, if you're 65-plus, we will get to you. It's taking a little bit longer than I would have liked."
He added: "Everyone's trying really, really hard to get the vaccine we have into people's arms."
