Newborns at UNC Rex in Raleigh dress up for Easter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Babies at the UNC Health Rex Women's Neonatal ICU in Raleigh were dressed and ready to celebrate their first Easter.

The hospital said a team of nurses got the newborns dressed up in pairs of bunny ears and a fluffy tails.

"Congratulations to the proud parents of all special Rex babies," the hospital said.

