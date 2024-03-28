UNC Health, UnitedHealthcare reach new agreement avoiding 'out of network' situation for members

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health signed a new long-term agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Thursday that will allow UnitedHealthcare members in North Carolina to continue to receive care from UNC providers, clinics, and hospitals.

UNC Health said its current contract was set to expire April 1 and would raise the possibility of an "out of network" situation for thousands of patients. The new agreement will cover all United Commercial, Individual Exchange, and Medicare Advantage plans.

The agreement came after UNC Health signed a long-term contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina giving Blue Cross NC members access to UNC Health across the state.

"This new agreement will benefit our patients across the state as well as our providers," said Dr. Matt Ewend, Chief Clinical Officer at UNC Health in a release. "Our patients will not face increased costs and stress of going out of network or seeking new providers for their care."

The organization said it would contact patients affected by the new agreement.

For more information, you can visit UNC Health's website.