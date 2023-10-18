UNC committee on academic freedom and free speech holds emergency meeting

The committee was formed in January to advise the chancellor.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emergency meeting was held at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after a Israel-Gaza war protest on campus last week.

The committee where the meeting was held was formed in January to advise Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz on ways to advance academic freedom and free speech.

Members emphasized at the start they have these meetings monthly, but while it's not a direct reaction to tense moments on campus last Thursday, they did discuss some of the words, symbols and actions seen on campus.

That's when a crowd gathered in front of Wilson Library on the quad to rally for justice in Palestine.

A group of counter-protestors came there, too.

The committee talked about the importance of maintaining institutional neutrality on campus.

They're also discussing the meaning of free expression on campus and the responsibility of a public institution.

There's also talk about academic freedom on campus, at a time when people are speaking up about issues that involve taking political positions.

One member of the committee raised some questions about sights and sounds at last week's rally considered offensive by some observers.

"There was a chant that I believe was said, I may be factually wrong, but let's just say it's an example, right? Is this permitted speech or not? And then the protest flyer had a paraglider on it. Is that legal speech or not?" said Mark McNeilly.

The committee adjourned with plans to produce a document for UNC that spells out their recommendations.