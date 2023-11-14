Two different suspects that caused lockdowns at UNC due in court

Two cases involving the alleged use of guns on the UNC Chapel Hill came before an Orange County judge Tuesday.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two cases involving the alleged use of guns on the UNC Chapel Hill came before an Orange County judge Tuesday, but only one appeared in a courtroom in Hillsborough.

Mickel Harris wore a black tracksuit and a black mask as he approached the bench when his name was called. He also wore an ankle monitor, mandated after he bonded out of jail two months ago.

That's when investigators say he threatened an Alpine Bagel Shop worker on the Carolina campus with a gun on September 13. That alleged threat led to a lockdown on the campus and Harris's arrest that day. Harris said nothing on Tuesday morning as attorneys got the case continued to December 12, when other pending cases against Harris are already scheduled. He declined a request to speak with ABC11 but waved at our camera as he left the courtroom.

Hours earlier, a scheduled appearance by accused killer Tailei Qi didn't happen, after attorneys said they're still waiting for delivery of paperwork related to his mental state.

During his last appearance in court in September, he repeatedly spoke to the judge, against the advice of his attorneys. Qi is charged with killing Dr. Zijie Yan on August 28, inside a lab on the UNC Chapel Hill campus. During that September hearing, the judge advised Qi to stop talking and follow the advice of his attorneys.

On Tuesday morning, attorneys said they hope to have the results of Qi's mental evaluation by Friday.

