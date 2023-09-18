The incident led to a campus wide lockdown, the second since the start of the school year.

UNC gun suspect being fitted for ankle monitor as he works to secure bond amount

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mickel Harris is reportedly working to make the financial portion of his bond, but he can't be released until he's fitted with an ankle monitor and he's not allowed anywhere near UNC's campus.

The 27-year-old Durham man made his first appearance before an Orange County judge last week.

Officers arrested him after that gun scare incident on the Carolina campus.

Investigators say he threatened someone with a gun at UNC's student union, inside the Alpine Bagel location there.

That followed another incident near Wegman's in Chapel Hill, where he allegedly threatened someone as well.

The assistant DA said during Harris's first appearance the allegation includes pointing a bat, waving it at the victim and by displaying a handgun, saying the defendant would kill him.

So with a bond set at $50,000 Harris needs to come up with $5 thousand in order to get out of the Orange County jail and get an ankle monitor.