COVID-19 quarantine sparks idea for UNC student, sticker business is born

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- With many college campuses going virtual amid the pandemic, UNC-Chapel Hill student Prasiddhi Jain found inspiration during the extra time in quarantine to launch a business.
Jain has always loved stickers and as a senior studying biostatistics and computer science, she has also become an entrepreneur launching a custom sticker business, The Printaholic.
"Luckily, I have some like overlap with creating my website I get to use my computer science skills," Jain said. "Not so much biostatistics but more computer science."
The idea started when her mom had a birthday during the quarantine. Jain wanted to make a personalized gift, so she drew a print of her family and her mom loved it.
"And then, I decided to post like in some Facebook groups that I'm in. I'm like, 'Hey like I'm doing custom prints,'" Jain explained.
From there, her idea and hobby turned into a business.
"It's really hard to find stickers that exactly match what I wanted," Jain said.
While she is already turning a profit with The Printaholic, Jain says the business venture is about much more than money.
"To me, it's more about like the happiness and enjoyment that comes out of it," Jain said. "If you give me a picture, I can turn it, using my style into a sticker."
Following the first Presidential debate, Jain's best-seller was a requested sticker of Joe Biden and a quote saying, 'Would you just shut up, man.'
