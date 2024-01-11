UNC pulls away from NC State, 67-54, takes sole possession of first place in the ACC

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina steadily pulled away from NC State in a hotly-contested Tobacco Road rivalry game, winning 67-54, to take sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings on Wednesday night.

It was an intense, if often sloppy game, particularly for the Wolfpack, which was ice-cold from beyond the 3-point line. Kevin Keatts' team finished just 2-for-21 (9.5%) from behind the arc.

The Tar Heels led 30-28 at halftime but found their shooting rhythm and turned up their defensive intensity in the second half. Meanwhile, State's shooting struggles continued.

The Tar Heels improved to 12-3 overall, 4-0 in the ACC. The Wolfpack fell to 11-4, 3-1 in the ACC.

RJ Davis scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels and Elliot Cadeau added 11. No other UNC players reached double figures, but Harrison Ingram's effort was instrumental as he chipped in nine points and a game-high 19 rebounds.

Casey Morsell led the way for the Wolfpack with 12 points. DJ Burns Jr. added 11.

This story will be updated.