Officials: Unemployment rate down across North Carolina in November

Officials say the unemployment rate is down across the state of North Carolina.The North Carolina Department of Commerce said Friday the jobless rate decreased in 92 of the state's 100 counties in November. The unemployment rate increased in four counties and remained the same in four others.Unemployment rates in all 15 of the state's metro areas dropped.Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount and Fayetteville had the highest unemployment rates at 4.6 percent, according to officials, Asheville had the lowest rate at 2.6 percent.The next unemployment rate for December 2019 will be released in late-January.According to economists, the data indicated that the economy continued to remain stable in the U.S.