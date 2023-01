United States Postal Service raises prices of forever stamps, priority mail

The price of sending mail is going up.

The price of sending mail is going up.

The United States Postal Service increased the cost of the forever stamp by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.

The postal service is also increasing the cost of sending priority mail by about five-and-a-half percent, priority mail express by nearly 7-percent, and first-class package service prices are set to increase by almost 8-percent.

According to USPS, the price increase is necessary to keep up with the rising cost of operations.