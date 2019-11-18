The 411: Unleash the hounds!

  • Tragedy in Fresno unfolded Sunday night as 10 were shot and four were killed when a family gathered to watch football on Sunday night.
  • In Burlington, a man broke into a home with an ax, but to his surprise found the homeowner waiting with a shotgun.
  • A real-life "Breaking Bad" scenario? It happened at Henderson State University where a pair of chemistry teachers allegedly made meth.
  • Unleash the hounds! These dogs had a blast at "Santa Paws" at Dorothea Dix Park on Sunday.
