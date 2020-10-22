Unscripted Durham adds igloo dining to extend patio season

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's Unscripted hotel and restaurant has come up with a creative way to expand its rooftop patio season by installing six pop-up heated igloos. Each igloo can hold up to 10 people and the set up inside each one is different.
"We're hoping folks are going to say, 'wow, I need to have fun. I haven't had fun in months. It's time to have fun,'" explained Paul Mensi, Director of Sales at Unscripted. "And what better way to do it than to have your own rooftop igloo?"
The igloos require reservations and will have 30-minute windows of separation to allow for sanitizing between each seating.
"What we do is we have an electrostatic fog machine that pretty much cleans everything in that igloo," Mensi said. "And, then we even go further and wipe everything down -- all tables, all chairs. Any blankets that are there, we replace them. We are making sure guests and staff are safe."
The igloos will stay up through the winter season and require food and drink minimums for reservations.
