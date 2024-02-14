Car with human remains inside found submerged in North Carolina creek

A 1975 Chevrolet Camaro that vanished more than 40 years ago was found in the bottom of a creek in North Carolina.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1975 Chevrolet Camaro that vanished more than 40 years ago was found in the bottom of a creek in North Carolina.

Investigators also confirmed that human remains were found inside the submerged car.

The investigation began in early February when a man searching the creek in Washington, North Carolina, with a sonar scanner initially found the car. Divers then went down to it on Feb. 9 and confirmed the suspicions of the sonar scan that a car's drivetrain components and some of its frame were buried under 12-15 feet of water.

"I found the vehicle, and it was in such bad shape, it was hard to identify if it was a vehicle at all, much less a '75 Camaro," lead diver Scotty Rose Jr. told ABC affiliate WCTI.

While on the dive, Rose and his team found what they suspected were human remains. A forensic anthropologist with the NC Office of the State Medical Examiner later confirmed the remains were human.

Crews then decided to pump water out of Jack's Creek, where the car was submerged, so it would be easier to recover the car and investigate the human remains.

That's when investigators confirmed that there were additional human remains in the car.

Washington Police Department announced Feb. 14 that the VIN of the submerged car confirmed it was a 1975 Chevrolet Camaro that was last seen in Dec. 1982 at a bar in Chocowinity. Three men were reported missing back then who had been riding in the vehicle. They were 24-year-old David McMicken, 32-year-old Michael Norman and 30-year-old William Clifton.

32-year-old Michael Norman, 30-year-old William Clifton and 24-year-old David McMicken (Courtesy: WCTI)

DNA testing will be performed on the remains found in the sunken car.