UPS truck flips in crash on Capital Boulevard that sent at least 1 person to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on Capital Boulevard involving a UPS truck sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened early Friday morning near Durant and Perry Creek roads. It involved the UPS truck and one other vehicle.

ABC11 crews saw an ambulance take one of the people involved in the crash away from the scene.

