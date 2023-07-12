USGA offers unique opportunity to athletes worldwide in US Adaptive Open at Pinehurst

This week the United States Golf Association is holding its second annual US Adaptive Open on Pinehurst No. 6.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, the United States Golf Association is holding its second annual US Adaptive Open on Pinehurst No. 6.

Ninety-six of the world's top adaptive players are taking the links, looking to finish atop the leaderboard on Wednesday. Although all 96 are vying for the title, all of them feel grateful for the opportunity the USGA has provided.

"I think it's twofold," said Greg Sanfilippo, USGA's Manager of Championships. "We're really trying to showcase their talent and tell their stories."

Eleven countries are represented at this year's championship.

Conor Stone, of Ireland, spoke glowingly about adaptive athletes like himself being able to play at courses as prestigious as the one Pinehurst offers.

"It's unreal. Pinehurst is a nice resort area, everything is just so chill, relaxed, and there are golf courses everywhere," Stone said. "It's like a dream."

The Adaptive Open runs from July 10-12, with a champion set to be crowned on Wednesday afternoon.