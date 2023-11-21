354 pounds of methamphetamine seized from pick-up truck crossing from Mexico to US

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine from a pick-up truck crossing the border into the United States from Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing between the U.S. state of New Mexico and Mexico made the seizure at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday while they were conducting a pre-primary enforcement operation in the area just south of the inspection booths, according to a press release issued by CBP on Monday.

CBP "encountered a Dodge Ram truck being driven by 31-year-old Mexican woman," according to the statement. "A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the bed of the pick-up. CBP officers escorted the vehicle to the secondary exam area."

FILE - Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Authorities subsequently performed a Z-Portal x-ray scan on the vehicle and began to notice several anomalies with the vehicle.

"A physical exam of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 161 foil-wrapped bundles hidden beneath the truck bed liner," CBP said. "The contents of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine."

CBP officers immediately took custody of the driver and she was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

"This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. "CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler."

The investigation is currently ongoing.