US Secretary of Energy to visit Raleigh to talk Biden Administration's clean energy efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will make a stop in Raleigh on Friday.

The White House said during her trip, Granholm will visit the Siemens Energy Campus.

There, she will join Governor Roy Cooper at 11:45 a.m. to talk about the ongoing efforts to support industrial policy and manufacturing jobs as part of the Biden Administration's projects on clean energy.

Granholm will then head over to Wake Tech Community College's Center for Automotive Excellence to talk about the state's "clean energy manufacturing boom" and the new job opportunities being created. This is happening at 1:30 p.m.

