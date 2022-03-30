Food & Drink

USDA predicts consumers will spend up to 4% more for food by the end of the year

EMBED <>More Videos

USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices

Get ready for even higher prices at the grocery store.

The United States Department of Agriculture released its food price outlook for 2022, which predicts the cost of groceries will continue to rise, and consumers could be spending up to 4% more for food by the end of the year.

The agency says the cost of many kitchen staples will rise.

Dairy prices are expected to increase up to 5%, while poultry could cost 7% more. And, prices for cereals and baked goods could go up about 4%.

Eating out is also expected to get more expensive. The USDA predicts restaurant prices will increase anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5% this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkinflationmoneyfoodu.s. & worldfood safetygrocery store
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
UNC Tar Heels focused on Final Four, heading to New Orleans
NC lands first car manufacturer in historic development project
Duke arrives in New Orleans for historic clash with UNC in Final Four
How much would you pay to attend Final Four? ABC11 crunches the cost
Builders break ground on new affordable housing complex in Raleigh
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Show More
Raleigh woman one of few Black female pilots in US
Arson investigated at local paintball supplier 1 week after robbery
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
More TOP STORIES News