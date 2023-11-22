USPS to raise shipping prices in 2024 along with proposed price hike for stamps

The U.S. Postal Service will raise shipping prices starting on Jan. 21, 2024.

USPS says the changes include ground advantage priority mail and priority mail express.

Their prices are going up just over five percent starting January 21st.

The service also wants to increase the cost of forever stamps from 66 to 68 cents.

It also wants to adjust prices for post office box rental, international mail and special services.

For those non-shipping changes it first needs approval from the postal regulatory commission.

For more information visit USPS.com.

