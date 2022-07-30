Last survivor of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital after two months

Mayah Zamora got a hero's departure at the San Antonio hospital where she spent two months healing after the Uvalde school shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- After over two months since the Uvalde school shooting massacre, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, the last hospitalized survivor, was discharged.

Zamora got a hero's departure at the University hospital in San Antonio.

She handed out flowers to doctors and nurses as she walked out.

The healthcare workers, said Zamora is their hero, and they can't wait to see what she accomplishes in the future.

The Uvalde school shooting investigation still continues.

On Thursday, the Robb Elementary School principal was reinstated after disputing the key findings that a "culture of complacency" had developed at the school that allowed a gunman to enter the school.

Also earlier in the week, family members of the Uvalde school district students called on the city council to suspend all city police officers who were on the scene during the massacre.

