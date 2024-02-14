Local non-profit, Moms Wishing Widows Well, creates Valentine's Day bouquets for widows, seniors

Dozens of volunteers took over the Cary Senior Center to assemble bouquets for seniors and many widows in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A very special delivery is taking place on Valentine's Day this year.

The non-profit is called Moms Wishing Widows Well.

More than 100 volunteers gave their time to create the bouquets.

They've also partnered with Meals on Wheels in Cary, Morrisville, and Apex to surprise seniors.

Last year the group made 200 arrangements.

This year they will make and deliver 570.