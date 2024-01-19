Special Delivery: 'MOM Wishing Widows Well' seeks names for surprise Valentine's deliveries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Valentine's Day a few weeks away, the Triangle nonprofit, MOM Wishing Widows Well, is accepting donations and names through February 9th for surprise deliveries to be made on February 14th.

"It means that there are people out there that they don't realize that there's someone who cares about them," explained Marie Martin, Founder of MOM Wishing Widows Well.

Martin started the surprise deliveries when she moved to Cary a few years ago.

"I had a lot of friends that were single and I noticed it a lot more after we moved here," Martin said. "And, I just wanted to do something for these individuals. So, I started to deliver little gifts to people on holidays."

The project that started in Martin's kitchen has grown into a full nonprofit.

Martin said the goal this year is to deliver 500 arrangements in Cary, Morrisville, and Apex. She hopes to expand deliveries beyond the three towns in the future.

In the days leading up to February 14th, a team of volunteers create the arrangements in a production line at the Cary Senior Center. They are all delivered by volunteers on Valentine's Day. This year, Martin is partnering with Meals on Wheels adding those who receive meals to the delivery list along with widows.

"We just want to make a difference in their life," Martin said. "I do have volunteers, but I do want more names."

"Even though I said we hope for 500, if we get more, we will be there to make arrangements for them. But, I do need support and I really need support because I do get more names than I do dollars."