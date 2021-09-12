2 employees found 'unresponsive' at Valley Proteins plant, CCSO says

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Vally Proteins, Inc after two employees were found unresponsive. The 911 call came in just before 1:30pm this afternoon. Hazmat Team is on scene. More details will be released at the appropriate time. pic.twitter.com/XB5rK1rUUo — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) September 12, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two workers were found unresponsive at Valley Proteins in Fayetteville, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.In a Tweet, Wright confirmed that emergency crews were notified around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.It is not clear what led to the incident, but Wright said hazmat crews are on the scene.The conditions of the two employees are currently unknown.ABC11 is headed to the scene to learn more.