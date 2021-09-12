2 employees found 'unresponsive' at Valley Proteins plant, CCSO says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two workers were found unresponsive at Valley Proteins in Fayetteville, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

In a Tweet, Wright confirmed that emergency crews were notified around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is not clear what led to the incident, but Wright said hazmat crews are on the scene.




The conditions of the two employees are currently unknown.

ABC11 is headed to the scene to learn more.
