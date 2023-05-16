Vance County man found shot dead inside car

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vance County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car.

Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of N. Shank Street to a shooting call.

They found the victim, later identified as Adrian Espino, 33, with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Espino, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office along with the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Vance County Sheriff's at (252)738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925 or 911.

