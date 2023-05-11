'You had nothing better to do?' Crude messages painted on senior citizens' cars in Raleigh

Several cars belonging to senior citizens in Raleigh were tagged and vandalized with vulgar messages.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Samirah Nichols walked in the garage of her apartment complex Wednesday morning to see a vulgar message painted on her car.

"The F-word is so blatant," said Nichols. "(The message was) on the driver side of the car."

Her car was locked, apparently another one was not and a different, crass message was painted on the vehicle. The message alluded to a gross act, and the author proudly claimed to have relieved themselves inside the vehicle.

"I'm like why would you go into a senior citizen -- it says 55 plus -- so you know it's a senior citizen place. Why would you go in there?" questioned Nichols. "You had nothing better to do?"

The string of incidents happened at Overture Crabtree off Lead Mine Road in Raleigh.

"A lot of the people in here are in their 70s and 80s. It's worrying," said resident Judith Lowe.

She moved in two years ago after her husband passed away and is now concerned for her safety.

"The reason I moved into this building is because I thought it was safe. I was lying in bed last night thinking at least I have a dog, he'd bark if somebody rattled my door," said Lowe.

Residents said you do need a key fob to get into the main building.

ABC11 called overture's property management company for comment. We have not heard back.

When a crew stopped by Overture on Wednesday night, the property manager did not provide a statement.

We're still working to learn how many incidents the Raleigh Police Department is investigating at the complex.

Nichols also has security concerns, but is thankful the damage to her vehicle wasn't too serious.

"I was really, really immediately grateful that they didn't break my glass," said Nichols.

She was able to clean off that crude message with soap and water.

