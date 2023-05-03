Stained glass windows destroyed, headstones flipped over at historic Grove Hill Church: Sheriff

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Granville County are asking for help finding the person(s) who vandalized a church.

According to a post by the Granville County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened over the weekend at Grove Hill Church in the Wilton community.

Pictures included with the sheriff's Facebook post show several stained glass windows that are heavily damaged and headstones overturned in the cemetery adjacent to the church.

The church dates back to 1840 and even has a historic landmark in the community, according to the sheriff's office.

Photo: Granville County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Granville County Sheriff's Office, CRIME STOPPERS or Granville County 911.

There is a reward being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Crime Data | ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

'Safety measures.' Granville County schools implement metal detectors

FBI releases new pictures in push to find escaped inmate charged in Deputy Ned Byrd's murder