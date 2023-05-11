Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson to release new crime statistics Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department will release new crime statistics and talk about its efforts to reduce violent crime on Thursday.

Chief Estella Patterson will speak at 2 p.m. at the police department headquarters on Hutton Street.

RPD said the statistics that will be released will cover the first quarter of 2023.

In January, Patterson told Raleigh City Council she was "disappointed" to see some crime rates increase in 2022. She particularly focused on a trend of shootings and violent behavior among children aged 14-17.

Patterson also told City Council she was working diligently to hire more officers and fill open positions.

