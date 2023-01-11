WATCH: RPD Chief Estella Patterson reviews city's crime statistics from 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is scheduled to speak about crime stats and her department's goals moving forward.

Patterson will speak at 3 p.m., and you can watch the event live in the above video player.

Raleigh Police Department said Patterson would be releasing crime statistics for the city and discussing planned efforts to reduce violent crime going forward. She's also expected to talk about efforts to increase community engagement and collaboration.

