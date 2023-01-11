WATCH LIVE

WATCH: RPD Chief Estella Patterson reviews city's crime statistics from 2022

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 7:17PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is scheduled to speak about crime stats and her department's goals moving forward.

Patterson will speak at 3 p.m., and you can watch the event live in the above video player.

Raleigh Police Department said Patterson would be releasing crime statistics for the city and discussing planned efforts to reduce violent crime going forward. She's also expected to talk about efforts to increase community engagement and collaboration.

ABC11's Michael Perchick is at the event. He'll have a full report of what happens tonight on ABC11 starting at 5 p.m.

