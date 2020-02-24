Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant has sued the pilot and company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna Bryant last month.Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.The claim was submitted Monday morning.In the claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.