vanessa guillen

Vanessa Guillen's custom casket donated by designer of Maleah Davis' casket

HOUSTON, Texas -- We're finally getting a look at Vanessa Guillen's custom casket for her funeral in Houston.

The owner of SoulShine industries, Trey Ganem, shared photos of the casket with ABC13.

Ganem said he worked with Guillen's family to create the custom casket, which features Guillen's favorite color, combined with the Mexican and American flags, and the Virgin Mary, which reflects the family's Catholic faith.

Ganem has spent almost three decades making custom caskets for families.

"We try to bring light to a dark time in what we do," said Ganem. "I don't want this to be swept under the rug. I think with everything going on with the pandemic and everything else that is happening right now, I think this deserves just as much media coverage to show what this young lady did for us."

Last year, he donated a casket to the family of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

SEE MORE: 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

Ganem said he's putting the final touches on Guillen's family and then he's donating it to her family.



Family members of Guillen in Mexico will be able to travel to Houston to attend the funeral of the Fort Hood soldier.

Guillen's grandmother and six of her aunts and uncles obtained humanitarian visas to travel to Houston for the service.

The Secretaria del Zacatecano Migrante shared photos through Facebook saying they were grateful for the coordination efforts between the American and Mexican governments to make this trip possible.



Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says she worked with the Mexican ambassador to help the Guillen family say their final farewell to the Army specialist who was murdered on Fort Hood. Guillen's body was found months after she was reported missing.

Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist, was identified as the person of interest in Guillen's case. She disappeared in April. Robinson died by suicide when authorities made contact with him, according to special agent Damon Phelps with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out for first time since remains of soldier were identified
EMBED More News Videos

In an emotional sit-down interview, Vanessa Guillen's mom, Gloria, had a strong message for the Army.


Cecily Aguilar, 22, a civilian suspect in Guillen's case has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. According to police, she told investigators she was asked to help hide a body.

Funeral plans for Guillen are not known yet.

The Guillen family plans to participate in a peaceful protest in Washington D.C. on July 30 calling for legislation in the Houstonian's honor, according to attorney Natalie Khawam.



SEE ALSO:

What we know about Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since her disappearance in April

1 suspect dead, 1 arrested in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Gruesome details in report show how Vanessa Guillen may have been killed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvanessa guillenvisafort hoodfamilyarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANESSA GUILLEN
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
Vanessa Guillen may have been harassed, Army officials said
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCDHHS pushes for new tests, more lab capacity
WCPSS opts to begin school year online
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Sheriff: Suspect in death of Apex teen 'armed and dangerous'
'Kind of surreal:' Briggs Hardware closing after 155 years in Raleigh
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Amazon hiring 3,000 workers for Garner facility
Show More
CDC investigating Salmonella outbreak in 15 states, including NC
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
How to save your heat-stressed lawn this summer
2 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale
Cumberland County Schools starting year online-only
More TOP STORIES News