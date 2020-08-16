17-year-old girl's body found at Raleigh Bojangles', homicide investigation underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6372483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A body was found at the restaurant on Jones Sausage Road.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department identified a body found at a Bojangle's parking lot on Saturday night as a 17-year-old girl.Officials said it happened along the 2900 block of Jones Sausage Road just before 8:20 p.m. Officers found the girl's body at the restaurant's parking lot.On Sunday, the victim was identified as Veronica Lee Baker, of Raleigh.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene spotted several police cars and crime scene tape surrounding the area that night.Officials have not announced the cause of death or any arrests at this time.Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.